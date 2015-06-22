INDIRANAGAR:Byond Travel is a start-up offering experiential sojourns to those who want to skip the preset itineraries and want to explore the unseen. They presented the second edition of The Lime Diaries recently at The Humming Tree with six personalities who shared their sweet-and- sour travel stories, transporting the audience beyond the four walls.

Jagdish Raja, Rubi Chakravarti, Darius Sunawala, Anil Srivatsa, Bhaskar Krishnamurthy and Madhava Reddy were the six storytellers who raised mirth and evoked chuckles.

The founder of Byond

Travel, Vikram Ahuja said, “We are all passionate travellers here and travel is all about stories. Unfortunately in today’s digital world, the art of story telling is lost. So the idea with The Lime Diaries was to go back and recreate face-to-face narratives.”

So Madhava Reddy and Anil Srivatsa retold their encounters with hammerhead sharks in the South China Sea and with Sherley the whale in Antarctica, respectively while Bhaskar Krishnamurthy told a heartwarming account of how wandering in the Amazon led him to find a precious papaya. On the other hand, Darius Sunawala and Rubi used humour to retell their experiences with flamenco dancers and travelling on a budget.

Theatre stalwart Jagdish Raja took the audience back in time to 50 years ago on a flight from London to Paris.

Vikram Ahuja said that what makes such events successful is the speakers and finding the right people with the right stories.

All other aspects are equally important, like the venue and finding the right community to listen to these tales.

“I really like it when everyone is listening and is totally into a story. The best way to convince someone to travel is by inspiring them with anecdotes such as these,” he added. More such events are on the anvil.