BENGALURU: Transport Minister and Bengaluru Urban District Incharge Ramalinga Reddy on Saturday scotched rumours of Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani quitting the Congress.

Speaking to the media during his visit to the KPCC premises here, Reddy said that the rumours on Nilekani quitting the party were baseless and that they would utilise his services during the BBMP elections.

When asked about Nilekani’s absence from party-related activities after his defeat in the Lok Sabha elections, Reddy, however, said, “I am too small a person to make any remark on it.”

On how the party will select its candidates for the civic body elections, he said that party ticket aspirants will have to send their applications through the ward committees of the party, which would be scrutinised first at the DCC level and finalised at the KPCC level.

“Applications from the aspirants, endorsed by the Ward and the DCC committee, would be scrutinised by a committee, comprising, among others, KPCC president G Parameshwara and Chief minister Siddaramaiah. The nominees’ list cleared by the State Committee would be final and will not be sent to the Party high command for ratification,” he added.

Expressing confidence that Congress would come back to power in the BBMP, he said, “Performance of the state government in the last two years and the five years of misrule by the BJP in the civic body would help the party wrest the civic body from the saffron party.”

Claiming that people were fed up with the chaotic administration of BJP when it was in power in the BBMP, he said that the financial mess, witnessed during the BJP rule, had rendered the civic body to suffer a huge debt burden of over Rs 9,000 crore.

“Almost all the iconic assets of the BBMP, including the Utility Building and the K R Market Complex, were pledged to raise loans,” he said.

He elaborated on the state government’s plan to invest over Rs 18,000 crore to improve infrastructure facilities in the city, saying, “Three elevated corridors planned by the state government would ease the traffic woes substantially.”

Maintaining that several pro-poor programmes launched by the state government had benefited lakhs of residents of the city, Reddy said, “People of the city would teach the BJP a bitter lesson.”