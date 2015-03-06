DG and IGP to Get Tough With Errant Cops
By Express News Service | Published: 06th March 2015 06:00 AM |
Last Updated: 06th March 2015 05:23 AM | A+A A- |
BENGALURU: The Police Department will be streamlined and policemen indulging in corruption and high-handedness will be dealt with an iron hand, said new DG&IGP Om Prakash on Thursday.
His stated this when he met Lokayukta Justice Y Bhaskar Rao, Upa Lokayuktas Justice S B Majage and Justice Subhash B Adi.
According to a release issued by Lokayukta Joint Commissioner Syed Riyaz, Om Prakash discussed rendering better policing and citizen-friendly service during his visit. He is said to have discussed cases relating to policemen pending before the Lokayukta.