BENGALURU: The Police Department will be streamlined and policemen indulging in corruption and high-handedness will be dealt with an iron hand, said new DG&IGP Om Prakash on Thursday.

His stated this when he met Lokayukta Justice Y Bhaskar Rao, Upa Lokayuktas Justice S B Majage and Justice Subhash B Adi.

According to a release issued by Lokayukta Joint Commissioner Syed Riyaz, Om Prakash discussed rendering better policing and citizen-friendly service during his visit. He is said to have discussed cases relating to policemen pending before the Lokayukta.