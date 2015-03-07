BENGALURU: All those who have encroached government land and built a house on a plot measuring not more than 20X30 ft will have three months to apply for regularisation under the Akrama Sakrama scheme.

The last date for submitting the applications is May 31.

Speaking to reporters in the city on Friday, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister T B Jayachandra said in all urban areas, the regularisation has been restricted to plots measuring 20X30 ft. However, in rural areas, the government has increased the area from 60X40 ft to 50X80 ft.

The Karnataka Land Revenue (Amendment) Act, 2012, which amended Section 94(C), allowed the grant of land in case a house is built on occupied government land. The cut-off date for regularisation as mentioned in the Act is January 1, 2012.