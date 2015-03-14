BENGALURU: Uncertainty continues to hang over the Bruhat Bangalore Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) elections, with no funds mentioned for the proposed division of the civic body in the State Budget.

The chief minister announced `1,500 crore for road widening, construction of grade separators and road underbridges and overbridges, along with `270 crore for waste processing units.

Jayanagar MLA B N Vijaykumar, who is a BJP vice-president, said it was a clever move from the government to not touched upon the administrative part of BBMP. This also shows the government wants to postpone the polls, he claimed.

However, District Minister Ramalinga Reddy said additional funds would not be needed even if the Palike is divided into two or three. The existing zonal offices and staff are sufficient for a divided Palike, he said. “The term of the sitting councillors will come to an end next month and the present infrastructure is sufficient to run divided Palikes.”

According to sources from the Urban Development Department, the civic body’s potential division will have no impact on works undertaken using the funds announced. “Most of the funds allotted are project-specific. Funds will be utilised accordingly. The projects or services will ultimately help Bengalureans,” a source told Express.