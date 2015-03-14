BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who had announced the Anna Bhagya scheme minutes after he assumed office in 2013, has brought further cheers to the BPL families by announcing ‘free of cost’ rice.

As per the scheme, the families holding BPL as well as Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) cards would get five kg food grains (3 kg rice and 2 kg wheat) free of cost for each member of the family, without any cap. The families would also be provided with one litre palm oil and one kg iodised salt for `25 and `2 respectively, every month.

Allocating a grant of `2,120 crore for the Department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, he also announced distribution of subsidised food grains for families holding APL ration cards. Rice at `15 per kg and wheat at `10 per kg would be provided.

Siddaramaiah also announced that the department would start receiving applications for new ration cards from May 1.