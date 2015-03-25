“This earth is higher than all the heavens; this is the greatest school in the universe,” Swami Vivekanada rightly drew the attention of Indians to Nature and this earth that has such wonders waiting to be explored.

Science has always been a fascinating field for mankind from time immemorial as men sought to find answers for many inexplicable phenomena. The very fact that there is a unifying force binding the universe, the Milky Way in which the solar system is just one of many million constellations, is in itself mind-boggling and incomprehensible even to great scientists. That is why Albert Einstein likened himself to a child picking pebbles on the seashore while the vast ocean of knowledge lay before him!

It is essential that we learn to appreciate scientific enquiry and discoveries, not only for awareness but, more importantly, to feel responsibility to preserve Nature and hand it over to successive generations, so they can experience this heaven on earth. Three great Nobel laureates India gave to the world were C V Raman , Subramanium Chandrashekar and Subramnyam Venkatraman.

February 28, 1928, was the day an invention in the field of Indian science was completed by Indian physicist Sir Chandrasekhara Venkata Raman. Hailing from a pious family rooted in tradition, Raman pursued his graduation in Presidency College, Madras, and completed it with honours. He devoted himself to research and discovered that when a beam of light hits an object, a small fraction of it interacts with atoms of the object and scatters light in a pattern unique to that particular molecule. This is called the Raman effect, acknowledged by the scientific community, and was awarded the Nobel prize in 1930.

The National Council for Science and Technology Communication (NCSTC) in 1986 requested the government to celebrate this unique achievement and declare February 28 National Science Day, which from then is observed across India and celebrated every year by students, teachers, scientists and researchers in schools, colleges, universities, academic, medical, technical and research institutions.

Professor Chandrashekar won the Nobel prize in 1983 for his research in Stellar dynamics, Brownian movement and theory of black hole. The Chandrashekar limit, like the Raman effect, will remain as long as the sun and moon exist! He was the only Indian scientist to wear the triple crown of Fellow of Trinity College, Fellow of the Royal Society of Scientists and Nobel laureate. NASA named the spaceship to study cosmic radiation ‘Chandra satellite’.

Venkatraman Ramakrishnan made the country proud by winning the Nobel prize for chemistry in 2009 for studies in the structure and function of ribosome, which makes the protein that builds and controls life at a chemical level.

The theme for National Science Day 2014 was Fostering Scientific Temper and the theme for the National Science Day 2015 is Science for Nation Building. With the thrust given by the Central government for ‘Make in India’, main objective being to create jobs, science and technology will occupy centre stage and play an important role in achieving this objective.

In the worldwide innovation index, which determines how a country using research in science simplifies processes for more effective use of technology, our country lags behind. In the competitive index we fare better with the position of 54 but in Innovation index we are way down at 68.

Thomas Alva Edison who invented the electric bulb and is also credited with innumerable inventions, and a record number of 1093 patents, attributed his success to the fact that when someone said something could not be done he took it as a challenge and did it! He failed several times before perfecting his invention and said his research taught him how one could fail in a number of different ways before achieving success!

Nikola Tesla, inventor, electrical engineer, mechanical engineer, and futurist best known for his contribution to the design of the modern alternating current (AC) electricity supply system gained experience in telephony and electrical engineering before emigrating to the United States in 1884 to work for Thomas Edison in New York City. He soon struck out on his own with financial backers, setting up laboratories and companies to develop a range of electrical devices. He patented the AC induction motor and transformer that were licensed by George Westinghouse, who hired Tesla as a consultant.

Tesla was renowned for his achievements and showmanship, eventually earning him a reputation in popular culture as ‘mad scientist’. His patents, more than 300, earned him a considerable amount of money, much of which was used to finance his own project. Tesla followed a punishing schedule, working from 9 am till 6 pm and past midnight till 3 am. When Einstein was asked how he felt as a great scientist he said one should ask Tesla, the greatest innovator. In his honour the standard unit of magnetic flux density is measured in Tesla.

The Raman effect has a wide range of applications and is now a weapon against terrorism and narcotics. Handheld scanners called Raman scanners are being used by narcotics squads to detect drugs.They are the best to detect explosives. Every molecule has a different Raman pattern and Raman scanning is truly recognised as a method to fingerprint the universe!

Science explains the HOW of everything, paving the way to understanding the WHY of life.