BENGALURU: Thursday morning saw Bengalureans in great enthusiasm as team India took on Australia in the semi finals of the ICC Cricket World Cup. Large screens were set up in many offices so that employees could watch the game. In some offices, the staff were allowed to wear the team colours to show their solidarity with the men in blue.

Though, at the end of the day, India did not make it to the finals, cricket lovers took the loss in their stride.

Said Suraj Balasubramanian, a content specialist with a Bengaluru-based social media firm, about the atmosphere in his office, “We had set up a projector in office so that everyone could watch the game. There were other televisions across the place that also showed the game.” Smita Banerjee, a communications professional added, “All of us were huddled together in a conference room, working on our laptops while simultaneously watching the game.”

Some chose to stay at home to watch the game uninterrupted. Said Akash (name changed), a graphic designer, “I decided that I would be more productive if I worked from home, away from colleagues screaming and cursing. I rescheduled my client meetings too so that I could stay at home and watch TV while finishing my work.”

Students who did not have classes to attend decided to meet up and watch the game with friends. Kunal Mukherjee, a final year student of mechanical engineering at PESIT, said, “In our eighth semester, we do not have regular classes during the week. So, 15 of my friends came up to my apartment to watch the game. The game was also shown in the college canteen for the guys staying in the hostel. It was a pretty good day though we feel gutted that India lost.”

In the corporate world, rules were slackened a bit to make sure attendance at work did not get affected. At IT professional Pramod Dasa’s workplace, they were allowed to wear the Indian team jersey, instead of the mandatory formal attire, and also paint their faces. “We were permitted by the HR to wear cricket jerseys and also paint our faces with tri-colour. There were many TV sets installed which showed the game live. We all enjoyed ourselves. But unfortunately India lost the match,” he said.