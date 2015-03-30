BENGALURU: Summer is one time of the year when you have a wide array of options to experiment with shoes and clothes. It is time to indulge in your pleasures with towering heels or chic gladiators or just be yourself in flip flops. We know it is difficult to pinpoint trends for a particular season as footwear is a matter of self-expression and comfort level. It is totally a matter of choice. So just to begin with, look at some workable yet practical trends in footwear for the summer of 2015

Pumps and flats

There is nothing overtly fancy about these pumps, but they look classy and elegant and good with frocks or skinny jeans. Pumps that expose a bit of your skin go with the formal look. The heels add to the oomph factor. However, their cousins, the flats, are something you can slip into anytime.

Flip-Flops

These are the last word in comfort. No matter if you are lounging in a beach or taking a stroll, these guarantee a soothing effect on your heels. Basically, these slippers allow your feet to breathe. Available in wide varieties and colours, this summer hit the street with flip-flops. An added plus is that they are easy to clean and manage.

Booties

Yes! Booties have become one of the hottest trends this summer. And skin and tan are favourite colours. There are two types of booties: for summer and winter. Summer booties are till the ankle and are ideal for parties. Pair them with narrow skirts to make a style statement.

Jelly Shoes

These funky shoes are made of PVC and are in vogue with celebrities. The varieties and colours make them an awesome choice for summer and monsoons. Pair it up with shorts or rolled jeans.

Ugly Sandals

You love them or hate them. But you can never ignore them. Also known as footbeds, these sandals have created quite the rave. You can pair them with shorts, capris or skirts. With more women opting for these sandals, it just means they have ditched their heels for these uglies which also come in bright colours and are super comfy.

Block Heels

These are all the rage on fashion ramps and come in a wide variety of styles. They are more flattering when paired with mid-length skirts. Pair them with a strappy jumpsuit for a trendy retro look.