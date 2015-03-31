BENGALURU: Upa Lokayukta Justice Subhash B Adi on Monday directed BBMP Commissioner M Lakshminarayana to ensure that no unauthorised hoardings, banners and flexes are erected during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s upcoming visit to the city.

The PM will be in Bengaluru from April 2 to 4 to attend the BJP national executive. During a hearing on illegal hoardings on Monday, Justice Adi said Modi, who is a crusader of the Swachh Bharat campaign, would not appreciate banners which spoil the beauty of the city. Moreover, it is illegal, he said.

Justice Adi also drew the attention of the Police Commissioner to lapses in his department. “I came to know that the jurisdictional police take their own time in registering complaints by BBMP against unauthorised advertisements and sometimes, make unnecessary queries just to delay registration of the complaint. The Commissioner of Police should ensure that police stations take prompt action in the larger interest of Bengaluru city,” Justice Adi said.

He added that though he had been informed by the BBMP that no permission was being granted for erecting banners or hoardings, several banners and flags had been put up on major roads across the city.

“When I enquired about the same with the joint commissioner (east), he said no such permission had been accorded. When an enquiry was made over phone to the assistant commissioner (advertisement), he also said no permission had been accorded to the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (KRV). Therefore immediate action should be taken,” he said.

The joint commissioner said three FIRs have been registered against KRV president Narayanagowda and Karnataka State Government Employees’ Association president Manchegowda for erecting hoardings in a prohibited zone. Cases have been filed against several others.