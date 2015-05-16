BENGALURU: Thirty-year-old Kaushik Kuonar of Odisha, who was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the city on Thursday for uploading the video of a rape incident, has been taken to New Delhi for further questioning. He was produced before a special CBI court on Friday, which remanded him to four days’ custody.

Based on a complaint filed by Sunita Rao of Prajwala, a Hyderabad-based NGO, which stated that such clips are being circulated on WhatsApp and had sent nine such clips as evidence, the Supreme Court had directed the CBI to trace the culprits.

The video, which was traced back to Kaushik, was the recording by a person of a rape that took place in Uttar Pradesh four years ago. He had also uploaded similar clips in the past.

It is said the accused, who used to upload many such videos, used to earn whenever a video was clicked on. Kaushik had around 500 such clips in his possession, according to the investigating authorities, who also seized video-editing equipment reportedly used for the crime.

It has been said Kaushik used to receive such videos from different people, and after editing, he used to upload them on various sites.

He came to the city in 2013 and stayed with a relative in Mahadevapura before moving to a rented accomodation in the same area.

The CBI has registered several cases under the Information Technology Act of 2000 and the IPC at Sitapur police station in Uttar Pradesh. Officials said sophisticated cyber forensics software and interface with various internet service providers were used to trace Kaushik.

Kaushik was the third person to be arrested for the crime. The others were Subrata Sahu, a property dealer from Bhubaneswar, and Debashis Dev of Cuttack.

Man Attempts to Rape MINOR, HELD

Bengaluru: A 19-year-old has been arrested by HSR Layout police on charges of attempting to rape a five-year-old girl. The accused has been identified as Venkatesh, a resident of Kasavanahalli. On Thursday, Venkatesh allegedly lured the girl, who lives in his neighbourhood, by offering to buy her biscuits. He took her to a nearby building and attempted to rape her, police said. The girl started crying and escaped. The child’s mother, who works as a domestic help, noticed her crying when she came back from work. The girl told her mother about the incident, and she registered a complaint. Venkatesh, who was absconding, was later arrested.