BENGALURU: The responsibility of saving and maintaining lakes should be given to residents, said veteran freedom fighter H S Doreswamy on Saturday.

He also spoke about the RBI Residents’ Welfare Association, which saved Byrasandra lake in Jayanagar.

S Venkata Subba Rao from the association told reporters on Saturday that Byrasandra lake bed (Survey No. 55) is adjacent to their colony.

“In 1988, the Lakshman Rau Committee had recommended checking the feasibility of developing the area into a tree park. Later in 1992, the Bangalore Corporation (erstwhile BMP) started filling the lake with debris with a view to shift the slums from NIMHANS staff quarters compound.

“The residents filed PIL in the High Court of Karnataka and got an interim stay. Later the case went to various courts and due to the residents’ efforts, the lake was finally handed over to the BDA last year, which is now fencing and planting saplings on the lake bed,” said Rao.