BENGALURU: The Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) has reserved 400 flats on Tumakuru Road for those who lost their homes in the recent demolition drive in the city.

Last week, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Ramalinga Reddy, minister in charge of Bengaluru Urban district, had promised the displaced that they would be provided alternative housing free of cost.

Over the past month, the Bengaluru Urban district administration had razed unauthorised buildings on the Sarakki and Puttenahalli lakebeds.

S N Nayak, BDA engineer-member, said, “The government has approached us and we have told them 400 flats are almost ready for occupation in Alur area, opposite Golden Palms and Resorts.”

The BDA will get land from the government in exchange for the flats. Nayak did not specify a date, but said the flats would be handed over “as soon as the Revenue Department asks the BDA to do so.”

The authority has built 1,500 flats at Alur and 700 of them have already been sold, said a top official.

“A single BHK costs `11 lakh (in the market), but it was offered at a 25 per cent discount for the poor. That works out to `8.25 lakh. In the case of SC/ST buyers, the price is `6.2 lakh,” he said.

Each of the 48 blocks in Alur has 32 flats. Construction began in December 2012. “Now, 44 blocks are getting finishing touches. They will be fully ready in two months,” the official said.

The BDA has used precast technology at Alur. “At a factory on the site, the walls and floors are precast, assembled and then shifted to the location in a trailer,” he said. Such buildings are popular in New Zealand and Australia. “They are really strong,” he said.