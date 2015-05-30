Ravichandran who usually goes out of station on his birthday, made an exception this year. In order to celebrate his 54th birthday, the star has decided to spend time with his fans instead. The actor will personally meet and greet his fans who will be gathering in front of his house in large numbers today. While the actor is currently the most noted personality on television ever since the reality show Dancing Star 2, he is also becoming popular as a radio jockey with his show Straight Hit getting a lot of attention from listeners.

Meanwhile, this all rounder is all set to get his pet project Apoorva released in theatres. The actor is working day and night to come out with a good product. He is hopeful to release the film by June end. And, as a director, Ravichandran’s next priority get back to directing Ranadheera - Premalokadalli with his son Manoranjan in the lead. The film was launched last year on May 30 but Ravichandran got busy with Apoorva thereafter.