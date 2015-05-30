BENGALURU: If you are studying in a government college and have developed a habit of bunking classes, be careful. The Higher Education Department may soon keep parents in the loop about students’ attendance and their internal assessment marks.

After releasing a department newsletter, Higher Education Minister R V Deshpande told reporters on Friday, “We are considering sending attendance details and internal assessment marks to parents via SMS and email. We have not yet fixed the timeframe to implement this as there are over 400 government colleges. But it will be soon,” he said.

The department has also decided to introduce General Knowledge as a subject in UG and PG syllabi. Vocational course degrees will be introduced in colleges affiliated to universities as per the University Grants Commission (UGC) guidelines, Deshpande added.

He said universities would be ranked in line with international trends, and the committee formed to look into this would meet on June 1. The minister added the department has decided to exchange teachers with outstanding records from one college/university to another for short periods.

On Fee Hike

Deshpande defended the decision to sign consensual agreements with private engineering and medical colleges that allow steep hike in admission fee. “The government has not revised fees for three years. So, taking inflation and other expenditures of the private institutions into consideration, the fee hike was effected,” he said.

He added the hike would not be a burden as the government would reimburse those in SC, ST and OBC categories. When asked about the poor in the General quota, the minister replied, “You know how much parents spend on kindergarten for their children?”