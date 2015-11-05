BENGALURU: Kodigehalli police have arrested a college student for allegedly attempting to rape a bank employee in JP Nagar police limits.

Police said accused Kishore (19), a diploma student, used to attend college, which is opposite a bank, in Puttenahalli.

On October 29, Kishore came to the college around 9 am as usual saw the employee, who had arrived earlier than other days, entering the bank. Noticing that the security guard had gone for breakfast. Kishore entered the bank and solicited sex. When she declined, he dragged her down and tried to rape her. She shouted for help and passersby rushed to the bank and thrashed the youth before handing him over to the police.

JP Nagar police have registered a case.

Couple Commit Suicide Over Debt

A couple committed suicide by consuming poison, as they were unable to cope with financial loss.

The deceased are identified as Ramesh and Rashmi. They lived in an apartment in Kengeri Satellite Town and ran a small printing press.

Police said the couple married 13 years ago and have a 11-year-old son called Hritik. The family was under stress due to their business not faring well. They had borrowed money from various sources and were not in a position to repay the loans.

On Tuesday night, around 8.30 pm, the couple consumed poison and breathed their last before reaching the hospital. A case has been registered in Kengeri police station.

Two Held for Murder Attempt

Two people have been arrested by Kodigehalli police in connection with an attempt to murder case.

The accused have been identified as Mohammed (28) and T Suresh (32), both residents of Boopsandra. Mohammed’s wife was having an affair with one Syed Soud. When he came to know about the relationship, Mohammed took help from his friend Suresh and planned to kill Soud. The duo severely injured Soud and fled the spot. The victim is in a critical state.

Student Killed

A 19-year-old engineering student died in a road accident on SM Road in Jalahalli traffic police limits on Tuesday evening.

Akshay Amandeep was a resident of MSR Layout and a student of Sri Krishna College of Engineering and Technology. Around 6 pm on Tuesday, Akshay was heading home from college when an oncoming goods vehicle hit his two-wheeler. He suffered severe head injuries. Passersby rushed him to MS Ramaiah Hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Jalahalli police are looking for the Canter driver.