City Express puts down a few suggestions how you can make this holiday different and special.

Antique lamp

If you know a someone who loves to collecting junk, surprise them an antique piece this Diwali. A vintage light, maybe. After all, Diwali is the festival of lights.

Jewellery

It’s said that if you gift precious metals on Dhanteras, you’re gifting good luck. And most women love to deck up, so gift the woman in your life a trendy jewellery piece.

Go chocolaty

A celebration cannot be complete without chocolates. Stuff your friends’ mouths with some homemade chocolates and have fun.

Take a luxury drive

Hire a luxurious car like Limo or BMW for a long drive with your friends. You can choose the self-drive option or have it chauffeur-driven. You could take the hood off and enjoy spectacular firecrackers against the night sky.

Play some pranks

Nothing is as much fun as a harmless prank. You could package your gift so that your friends will have to take of multiple layers to be able to hold the gift in their hands.

Design your own clothes

Choose a theme, design your own clothes. Paint your toes — draw some flower pots and chakras.

Clean and paint

Take some time off your busy schedule and go back to the tradition of cleaning your homes for Diwali. You could bring in some fun and re-paint your house with family. Play around with the colours and tones.

Take your partner home

On Diwali, everyone greets and shares pleasantries with family and friends. It’s perhaps the best time to introduce your partner to your family so they get to know each other.

Explore the city

Go around the city with your family and explore a place you have never been to. Do not pre-plan the trip. Give yourself up to the element of surprise. Try a new restaurant, a heritage building, an old park.

Seasons greetings

Send your heart-felt wishes to your old friends and surprise them, show them you still remember them. Thank them for being a part of your life.

Look old friends up

The joy of suddenly bumping into an old friend is unparalleled. You might have lost contact with someone for years but thanks to the digital age, you could comb through the several social networking sites. Who knows, you might just come across them on Facebook and revisit old memories.

Get adventurous

Pack water bottles, sun screen lotions and snacks and go on a trek or camping around the Bengaluru, bungee jumping at Phoenix Marketcity or wall climbing at Kanteerava stadium. That’s a healthy Diwali for you, away from the din of crackers.