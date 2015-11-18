Creaking City to Get Infrastructure Push

Express News Service By

BENGALURU: It takes nearly half an hour to travel 1km in the Whitefield-Outer Ring Road area during peak hours. Such snail-paced traffic is seen all over the city.

What is the reason? Rapid and unplanned development is choking the City. The daunting challenge for city’s planners is to channelise this superfast growth. The state government is coming up with a multi-pronged approach to decongest the city that includes developing inner connecting roads in the Whitefield-Outer Ring Road (ORR) belt, implementing the Peripheral Ring Road (PRR), speedy implementation of Metro connectivity to Whitefield and better planning for future growth of the city.

Take the case of Peripheral Ring Road. The humongous cost of land and strong resistance from farmers to land acquisition has made the state government to offer a joint development model for land owners to provide their lands for implementing this long-delayed project.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who reviewed the development works in the City on Tuesday, instructed the officials to explore new ways to speed up the process of land acquisition for the project. Considering the cost factor, the government is keen on involving the land owners as joint developers in the project instead of purchasing their lands.

Such a model has been adopted in building the new capital Amaravati, in Andhra Pradesh, and also in civic projects in Ahmedabad.

The farmers would have to share their lands for the project and the government would work out the modalities for ensuring attractive economic returns for the land owners. A separate team would be constituted to hold talks in this regard with the land owners.

The 65km Peripheral Ring Road, proposed well beyond the present ORR, needs about 800 acres more, in addition to the 1,900 acres of government land, Bengaluru City Development Minister K J George said.

The exact modalities of ensuring attractive economic returns for the land owners who provide land for the project would be worked out by the team, to be constituted soon.

The state government has also decided to develop new inner connecting roads in the Whitefield-Outer Ring Road corridor and time-bound completion of Metro from Byappanahalli to Whitefield under Phase II of the Metro.

3,500 More Buses for BMTC

The meeting also discussed improving public transport system and speedy completion of the ongoing Metro project, including the line to connect Whitefield under the second phase.

The BMTC officials placed a request for a huge ramp up of their fleet strength from the present 6,500 buses to 10,000 at a cost of about `1,000 cr.

BMTC presently carries about 45% of the total passengers in the city, which has over 58 lakh vehicles. The BMTC officials expressed their readiness to increase night service buses, wherever necessary.

The possibilities of having a dedicated BMTC bus lane along the Outer Ring Road from the Silk Board Junction to Hebbal were also discussed.