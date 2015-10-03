BENGALURU: A dirty wall in Shivajinagar has turned into a canvas for art, thanks to the efforts of Youth For Parivarthan members.

The team, headed by its president Amith Amarnath, spotted a long stretch of wall opposite Shivajinagar bus depot, that was covered with posters of various organisations. The wall is also the outer compound of Bowring Hospital.

Amarnath told Express, “What was most disgusting here was the public urinating on the walls.”

The team assembled at the spot by 8.30 am on Friday, despite the rain. They started with removing the posters and cleaning the walls of the dust. The walls were then painted with beautiful murals and slogans to motivate people to keep the city clean.

“Just cleaning the walls was not enough. Despite heavy traffic, we fixed the median opposite the spot. We painted the median in bright yellow and black, to make the road much safer and the median more visible,” Amarnath said.

Residents from the colony, many of whom are Income Tax Department officials also cleaned the area as part of the Swachh Bharat campaign.

P C Mohan, MP of Central Bengaluru, inaugurated the second phase of the cleaning drive.