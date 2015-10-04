BENGALURU: Five people, including two women, who had robbed a woman at knife-point are now behind bars. Kengeri police cracked the case within 12 hours of the incident on Friday.

The accused have been identified as Jagadeesh (22), a resident of Thigalarapalya, K S Chethan (19) and Anand (22), both residents of Rajagopal Nagar, Shilpa G (26), a resident of Kanakapura Road, and Geetha (28), a resident of Nandini Layout.

The gang had robbed gold ornaments from one Vinutha, a resident of Jnanabharati Layout on Thursday night. Police said, “Vinuta and Geetha knew each other. Geetha, who knew about Vinutha’s gold ornaments, planned to rob her. All the others joined in the plan.”

Police said, “Around 8.30 pm, Jagadeesh and Chethan entered Vinuta’s house and robbed her at knife-point. Within 10 minutes, they fled the place. Vinutha informed the police immediately. A Hoysala patrol squad nabbed two of the accused on Kengeri Main Road. We managed to nab the others some time later.”