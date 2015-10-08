BENGALURU: Women, who have to travel long distances from their office to reach their accommodations, complain of poor lightning along the roads and inadequate public transport. Several firms, discontinuing cab facilities, has only compounded their problems.

Following the brutal gang-rape of a BPO staffer aboard a moving Tempo Traveller on Saturday night, women employees working at various firms in places like Electronics City, Lakkasandra, Koramangala, Vijayanagar, Chandra Layout, Kengeri, Manyata Tech Park and Yelahanka in the city expressed several concerns regarding their safety.

Electronics City

Radhika, who works in a private firm near Electronics City Phase II, said that it takes her almost two hours to reach BTM Layout bus stop from her office.

The problem starts after reaching BTM Layout around 9 pm, she said. “After that, it is hard to get transportation till my PG accommodation,” she added. Many women professionals who stay near Dairy Circle, Koramangala and BTM Layout face similar problems.

Latha, an employee at a private nursing home near NIMHANS, said that walking to the bus stop is scary, as one of her colleagues has been groped in the past while on her way to Lakkasandra bus stop.

Tipplers frequenting bars also urinate near the bus stop and pass lewd comments at women waiting for buses, she said.

Apart from them, conductors of private buses leaving towards Salem and Hosur in Tamil Nadu also pass similar comments while picking up passengers, she said.

Kangabam Shanti Devi, a resident of Manipur, who works at a restaurant on MG Road, said she has to travel till Jayadeva Hospital on Bannerghatta Road, where she stays with her sister.

When she is late, Devi complains that most auto drivers charge extra, forcing her to opt for cabs. “The area from St Philomena’s Hospital signal till Dairy Circle traffic signal is scary due to poor lighting,” she said.

Mysuru Road

Srilakshmi, who works with an IT company near St Mark’s Road, said that she has to catch a bus at KR Market to reach Deepanjali Nagar. “But during night, the place looks uncomfortable, forcing me to catch a vehicle near Satellite Bus Stand, where there are many Tempo Travellers and mini buses plying,” she said. After the recent incident however, she said that she is afraid to travel in them.

A woman staff nurse at a hospital said that she avoids travelling alone and verifies that there are other women passengers before boarding any vehicle.

According to regular commuters, most of the vehicles pick up passengers from Town Hall and Nayandahalli to various parts of the city.

Despite safety concerns, Atma said that she is forced to use such vehicles during rains. “See, today it is raining and no auto is available. Buses are crowded. If I wait for a bus I will reach home only by 11 pm,” she said.

Yelahanka

Seetha R, who works for an IT firm at a tech park, said she travels by Tempo Travellers as they take only 50 minutes to reach Marathalli, as compared to one hour 20 minutes in a bus.

“I have stopped taking tempos after the incident and it just got difficult. Near Kasturi Nagar, there is a deserted stretch and there are very few commuters in the tempos by then. I avoid that.”

Seema Rao, who works at Manyata Tech Park, said she lives in Marathalli and is scared of travelling in tempos. Tunya, who hails from Phuket in Thailand, and is a resident of Rajanukunte, said she prefers a bus. “I am scared of auto drivers. I would rather take a BMTC bus,” she added.