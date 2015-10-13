ULSOOR: Gouthampuram is a small locality in Ulsoor that has produced many wonderful footballers over the years. Love for the game runs through the veins of the young and the old here. Proof of this is a statue that stands on the main road leading to the football ground here. It is not of a social worker or a politician, it is a statue of the greatest footballer of all time Edson Arantes do Nascimento, more popularly known as Pele.

The Brazilian is now on a visit to India, 38 years after his first when he played for the New York Cosmos against Mohun Bagan in Kolkata in 1977. So what is Gouthampuram's Pele connection? It could be something as simple as the love for football, and thus for the man who epitomises it. Or it could be the fact that Pele is a Brazilian and Brazil is the most popular international side among the locals here. Or maybe because it was from Gouthampuram that the man who was famously dubbed ‘India’s Pele’ — Narayanaswami Ulaganathan — emerged.

Ulaga, as he is popularly known, had the ability to produce those weaving, snaking runs, feint past defenders and provide those inviting crosses. He was an entertainer par excellence and teams like Mohammedan Sporting Club, Mohun Bagan and East Bengal lined up to sign him from Controllerate of Inspection Electronics (CIL). He also played for Mysuru and Bengal and represented the country for nearly a decade from the 1970s to the mid-1980s.

Until recently, Ulaga had the distinction of being the only player to score a hat-trick in the Durand Cup, India’s oldest and the world’s second oldest football tournament. He scored all the goals in East Bengal’s 3-0 win over Mohun Bagan in the 1978 final. He, like Pele, was never booked in his entire professional career.

“We all grew up watching films and documentaries of Pele’s World Cup exploits during our playing days. No doubt, there never was and there never can be another Pele,” Ulaga once said during an interview.

Karnataka has always produced top notch football players. The best players in the Calcutta Football League came from Bengaluru or Mysuru. Ahmed Khan, S Raman, Kempaiah, Arumainayagam, Papanna, Ramanna, Lionel, Sadathulla, Babu Mani, M Babu, Aslam Khan, Mastaan Ahmed, S Venkatesh, Ilyas Pasha, Rahmathulla and Ravi Chikkanna Prakash are a few names that come to mind. But few had the following Ulaga had, no matter where he played. When he played for India in the Merdeka Cup in Kuala Lumpur, the stadium was packed to its capacity as people thronged to watch the man who was given the same nicknames as the great Brazilian — ‘The Black Pearl’ and ‘O Rei’ (The King).

Mario Zagalo, who played with Pele in 1958 and managed Brazil in 1970, once said that for at least another 100 years, football would not see a player like Pele. It is fair to say it will take at least half as long for another Ulaga to grace the sport in India.