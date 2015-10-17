BENGALURU: A mobile phone found in a house in Doddballapur Town police limits, where a theft had been committed on September 19, led the police to vehicle-lifter duo of Krishnappa (45) and Madhu (25).

The Doddballapur police, who learnt that the phone belonged to Krishnappa, kept track of the phone number. Though the SIM card had been deactivated for some time, police later learnt that the number was active again in Nelamangala area. Krishnappa and Madhu, who hail from Shivamogga, have several cases of vehicle theft and burglary against them.

Further probe revealed that Krishnappa had purchased a two-wheeler from a showroom in Vinayaka Layout where the police team led by sub-inspector Jagadish went to nab them on Friday.

Following the killing of the SI, five teams of over 100 policemen, under the guidance of the IGP-Central range, have fanned out across the state to nab the accused.

The slain SI had gained popularity in Hoskote after he had solved many theft cases. On Friday, locals kept the body of the SI in front of Nelamangala Town police station and demanded that the Chief Minister and Home Minister visit the spot and hand over the compensation to the family immediately. Traffic was thrown out of gear for a while around Nelamangala and on busy highway for a while due to the protest.

Khakhi soaked in blood

Sub-inspector Mallikarjun Bande succumbed to injuries after he was shot by an alleged contract killer, Munna Darbadar, on January 8, 2014. The PSI, along with a police team, was attacked by Darbadar in Gulbarga during an operation. The CID, which investigated the case, had given a report stating that Bande was shot with a police revolver.