BENGALURU: NeTRA (Nekkundi Tank Rejuvenation Association), an umbrella organisation of five residents’ groups set up to protect and rejuvenate the Doddanekundi Lake, celebrated its first anniversary on Sunday.

To mark the occasion, events such as Ayurvedic health camp, waste management demonstration, yoga demonstration by Samarthanam Trust for the Disabled, painting competition for children and distribution of saplings was held for residents. The 135.3-acre lake has four inlets. The Vibhutipura inlet was disconnected. From the other three inlets, however, untreated sewage still enters the lake. A BWSSB sewage line passes along the rajakaluve (stormwater drain).

Association trustee Abhishek Ranjan said the rajakaluve is bringing untreated sewage into the lake. The state government had taken up rejuvenation works at a cost of `10 crore a few years ago, but still the lake’s condition is such that people cannot use it, he said.

Open defecation is still prevalent and the surroundings are unhygienic with unbearable stench. This discourages people from walking around the lake. Though a toilet block has been built, it has not yet been opened, he said.