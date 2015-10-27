QUEEN'S ROAD: Following Dasara, flower prices that had rocketed during the festival have dropped by more than half while fruits and vegetables have become costlier.

Shopkeepers in Russell Market attribute the increase in fruit prices to a rise in demand because of a slow-down in transport.

“During festivals like Ayudh Puja, people clean their vehicles, perform puja, and rest,” says Raghu, a vegetable vendor who has a stall here. “The vehicles don’t come in the usual quantities, and the wholesalers hike up prices for a few days.”

So retail shopkeepers have to buy the fruits and vegetables at higher than normal prices.

Mohammed Idrees Choudhury, General Secretary, Russell Market Fruits and Vegetable Traders’ Association, says rates are likely to fluctuate this season.

“During festivals, even people who don’t usually consume fruits buy them,” he says. With Diwali just a couple of weeks away, he expects market rates to change marginally every day.