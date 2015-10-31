BENGALURU: Traffic was thrown out of gear on Friday morning when BJP leaders and workers hit the busy Sarjapur Road, protesting against the state government for the pathetic condition of Bellandur and Varthur lakes.

The protesters took out the rally from Bellandur to Sarjapur Circle.

Mahadevapura MLA Aravind Limbavali demanded that the government take action to rejuvenate Bellandur and Varthur lakes. “As groundwater has been contaminated, the government must make provision to supply Cauvery water (to residents),” he said.

He also demanded that free medical camps be conducted for the villagers living around the two lakes. Earlier, the police took some protestors into preventive custody and released them later.