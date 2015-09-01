BENGALURU: BJP has accused the Siddaramaiah government of trying to manipulate the list of BBMP members who are eligible to vote in the mayoral elections.

BJP spokesmen Suresh Kumar and Ashwath Narayan at a joint press conference on Monday mounted a strong attack on Siddaramaiah, accusing him of committing fraud by trying to forge an alliance with JD(S) to prevent BJP from coming to power in BBMP.

Referring to Siddaramaiah’s statement that he was not aware of any moves to forge an alliance with JD(S), Suresh Kumar said, “The entire state can see Siddaramaiah’s close confidant Byrathi Basavaraj and Congress MLA Muniratna entertaining the JD(S) and independent corporators at a resort in Kerala and Siddaramaiah is saying that he is not aware of any moves to grab power.

It means that either Siddaramaiah is feigning ignorance or the intelligence sleuths have failed to keep him informed about the developments.”

The BJP leaders accused the Siddaramaiah government of even manipulating the voters’ list, which includes 198 corporators, and other city-based MLAs, MLCs, and MPs who are eligible to vote in the mayoral election.

“Confusion is being created about the voters as the list prepared by the Bengaluru Urban District is not in tally with the one prepared by the BBMP commissioner,” Suresh Kumar and Ashwath Narayan said.