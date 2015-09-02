BENGALURU:Resident doctors from across the state also joined their counterparts in Bengaluru and staged protests on Tuesday.

Various departments in Vijayanagar Institute of Medical Science (VIMS) in Ballari relied upon final year MBBS students to attend to outpatients the agitating junior doctors have decided not to treat even emergency cases.

In Hubbali, the resident doctors of Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) hospital boycotted emergency services. The authorities have summoned its entire medical staff to keep the services going.

KIMS Director D D Bant told Express: “All the services have remained unaffected ... We postponed minor surgeries which can be attended to later.” Resident doctors from the Belagavi Institute of Medical Sciences stated a protest in front of the institute. In Mysuru, 300 resident doctors staged a protest in front of KR Hospital. Though they boycotted emergency services, patients were not affected.

Mysuru Medical College and Research Institute dean Dr B Krishnamurthy said they provided health services without any major issues.

In Mandya, the resident doctors and PG students boycotted work. However, they attended to patients in the emergency wards.