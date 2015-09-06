BENGALURU:BMTC will resume bus services to Sultanpalya from Sunday after bus drivers plying in the area decided not to enter the locality after a minor squabble.

According to a resident, the problem started after Wednesday’s all-India transport strike. A BMTC bus driver was reportedly manhandled by a member of the public at Kanakanagar in Sultanpalya on Thursday, following a minor issue.

Since no member of the public came to the driver’s rescue, drivers plying on the route decided to keep off the roads there till they were assured safety. A police complaint was filed but later both the parties settled the issue amicably.