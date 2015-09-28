Home Cities Bengaluru

Heavy Rain Lashes City

Published: 28th September 2015 04:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2015 04:53 AM   |  A+A-

BENGALURU:  Heavy rain accompanied by thunder and lightning lashed the city on Sunday evening, due to which several commuters were inconvenienced. The rain began around 6 pm and continued till late in the night.

When contacted, officials of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said the rain on Sunday was quite heavy. While the city recorded 17.7 mm of precipitation, HAL airport and Yelahanka registered 20.2 mm and 74 mm respectively from 6 pm onwards. Officials said the trend is likely to continue for the next few days. On the damage caused, BBMP officials told Express that two cases of tree fall — one each at Kengeri and Jnana Bharathi Layout — were recorded. “We did not receive any complaints of water flooding houses in low lying areas,” the said.

Commuters were the worst affected and many were seen standing under shelters to escape the rain.

