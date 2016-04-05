BENGALURU: Physiotherapy and massages will help a wounded heron, under the care of People for Animals (PFA), fly again.

Grey herons are a rarity in city limits. This old adult, with a broken wing, was found in Rajajinagar, on Kolar Road, on Monday. PFA volunteers picked it up, and a radiogram showed that its wing bone was broken near the shoulder.

At PFA’s clinic, the heron was operated on and the plastic piston of a syringe was inserted into its wing bone. The procedure is similar operating on a fractured human limb — the bone is mended by connecting the broken fragments with a “metal rod” (or intermedullary rod).

“You have to drill a metal rod and join the fragments and bind it with epoxy (an adhesive),” says Dr Karthik M, veterinarian at PFA. The adhesive then hardens. “It becomes harder than stone,” says the doctor.

Since the bird required something lighter, the team used the piston of a plastic syringe instead of the metal pin.

There is no risk of infection, says Dr Karthik. “Bird bones are pneumatic (powered by air pockets and sacs). There is no blood circulation, like in mammals, to cause an infection from the foreign body.”

Bird bones are full of air sacs and they are connected to the lungs. Their wing bones ‘breathe’ and move on the flow of air.

The wing will be immobilised for about five days, then the bird will be caged for 10 to 20 days before it is allowed to fly in a bigger enclosure.

The heron will undergo infrared therapy to “increase blood circulation and build muscles”, and then physiotherapy, with massages.

“Hopefully, he will be free in 50 to 55 days,” said Dr Karthik.

“We routinely do such a procedure on kites,” he adds. Kites are the usual victims. “We get about five to six kites a month injured by manja strings.”