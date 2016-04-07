BENGALURU: The state Department of the Pre-University Education (PUE) is taking no chances now.

After two Chemistry paper leaks, the department wants to ensure the April 12 re-exam is leak-proof. And as a first step, the subject experts who framed the question paper have been whisked away to an undisclosed place. They will have to spend time there till the exam day, with no access to family and friends. Even Ugadi will be spent in isolation.

Following allegations that the question papers might have leaked at the level of setting, the department has opted for this measure. “We have no option other than making them stay like this as there are allegations against paper setters too. It is not as if we have forcibly locked them. We have convinced them to stay back till the examination day,” explained a source.

Department sources told Express that the experts will be holed up in the secret destination with round-the-clock security. They can’t leave the place till 9 am on April 12.

The experts cannot speak to their family and friends as their mobile phones have been confiscated. “In case there is some emergency, the officials of the department will communicate the same to the experts and their family members,” said a source. Sources refused to divulge any details on the number of experts involved in the paper-setting.

On Ugadi on Friday too, they will not be allowed to go home. “Even the experts have agreed to this as they do not want to face any inquiry or allegation in future,” said sources.

Papers to be Flown to B’luru: A team headed by a senior IAS officer has been entrusted the responsibility of getting the question papers printed. “A senior IAS officer along with few other officers have been sent to get the question papers printed. They will have to remain at the place of printing and bring the papers to Bengaluru by flight,” a source said.

Meanwhile, the papers will not be sent to the district or taluk treasuries directly. They will be kept at the PUE department with police protection. Only two days before the exams will they be sent to the deputy commissioners of each district. From there it’s their responsibility to reach them to centres safely. In case any leak or malpractice is reported, the DCs will be held responsible.

Papers were First Given on Trial Basis

CID officials who grilled the three accused — Manjunath, Obalaraju and Rudrappa — said they first gave question papers of two subjects, held before the Chemistry exam, on trial basis to earn the students’ trust. When students, who matched the questions with the ones they wrote in the exam, realised there were similarities, they approached the accused. The accused demanded money depending on the subjects and started selling them, said CID officials. Meanwhile, two more people, both teachers, were arrested in the paper leak case on Wednesday.