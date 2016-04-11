BENGALURU: As temperatures soar, strays are hard hit. Animal lovers in the city have taken to leaving a bowl of water to help these creatures beat the heat.

Reshma, a housewife who lives on Bannerghatta Road, has been leaving a water bowl for animals since she was a child. “I have been placing a two-litre water bowl for animals regardless of which season it is. I see cats, dogs, cows and sometimes monkeys drinking from it,” she tells City Express. “I keep refilling it.”

To encourage the habit, animal rights NGO People For Cattle in India (PFCI) has brought to Bengaluru its Water Bowl Challenge 2016.

The initiative aims to get people keep water bowls on their terrace, in their balcony, garden, office or wherever else possible so that birds and animals quench can their thirst. It was launched in the city on Sunday.

“It is not merely about placing bowls, but also about making sure the bowls are well maintained. To encourage people, we have come up with a competition to reward them for making water available to the animals,” says G Arun Prasanna, founder, PFCI, Chennai.

The NGO charges Rs 200 for a 5-litre bowl. Over 300 people have bought the bowl in Chennai since 2014. “The weather in Bengaluru this year has forced us to bring WBC here. Many animals succumb to dehydration every year,” he adds. “We are planning to sell 1,000 bowls this year.”

Rani KT, founder of Ashraya Seva Trust, an old age home for women, is participating. “My son and I have been caring for the animals near our homes for a long time, giving them food and water. Now we also need to post a picture of it,” she says.

Ritika Goel, from the Bengaluru team of PFCI, says water bodies, the main source of water for animals, are vanishing. “Ulsoor, Bellandur and Hebbal lakes are examples of the deterioration. Animals are forced to drink water from sewage.”

“The temperature this year may go up more,” warns Vinay Moray of Sarvodaya Sevabhavi Samstha, a city NGO. It plans to donate cement bowls in Bengaluru. “We never expected the weather in the city to be like this. This is a result of urbanisation,” he says.

The team will follow up with the people who have bought the bowls and make sure they are well-maintained.

To Participate

*Collect the bowl from Cessna Lifeline Veterinary Hospital

*Click a picture with an animal drinking from the bowl

*Use hashtag #WaterBowlChallenge and post the picture on social media, and tag five friends to do the same

*Email the picture to peopleforcattleinindia@gmail.com. Winners will be announced on May 15