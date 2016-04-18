BENGALURU: A couple sleeping outside their house to beat the summer heat was killed on the spot after a speeding truck ran over them on Sunday. The incident took place at Rajanukunte on the outskirts of the city in the early hours.

The police suspect the driver may have been drunk and efforts are on to nab him.

The deceased are Ramakrishna (58) and his wife Rathnamma (48). They were residents of Shyanuboganahalli village and were working as daily wagers. They had been living in the village for the past 30 years and had no children.

The police said the two died when the front wheels of the truck ran over their heads.

A senior police officer said the driver abandoned the truck (KA -09, 3531) at a nearby village and fled. He used to go to the village to pick up labourers and take them to construction sites.