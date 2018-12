Supply of water to be affected on Aug 5, 6

Express News Service By

BENGALURU: Water supply will be affected in some parts of the city on August 5 and 6 as pumping of water will be stopped at T K Halli, Harohalli and Tataguni for eight hours from 9am to 5pm on August 5 for maintenance work.

The areas to be affected are: Pension Mohalla, Anjanappa Garden, J J Nagar, Chaluvadipalya, Padarayanapura, Goripalya, Kempegowda Nagar, Shankarapura, Mavalli of VV Puram service station area, Jayanagar, Srinagar, Srinivasanagar, ITI Layout, Yediyur, Banashankari Stage II, Hoskerehalli, Banagiri, Johnson’s Market, CLR areas, Shanthinagar, Residency

Road, Domlur, Ejipura, Austin Town, Neelasandra, Adugodi, Koramangala 8th Block, Kumaraswamy Layout, Pragathipura, Gangadharanagara, Sarabandepalya, Padmanabhanagar, Bendrenagar, Uttarahalli, Poorna Pragna Layout and surrounding areas, Telecom Layout, Binny Layout, RPC Layout (some parts of it), Pipeline area (partially), Ideal Homes service station area; Bapuji Nagar, Raghavanagar, Shamanna Garden, Hosaguddadahalli, New Timber

Yard, Byatarayanapura, Avalalli, Boregouda & MTC slum, Nagammanagar, Nethaji Nagar, Bhuvaneshwarinagar, some parts of KP Agrahara, Mariyappanapalya, Fish Stall Road, Bettamma Road and surrounding areas of Magadi Road service station area.