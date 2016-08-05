Reva University holds 1st annual convocation

Express News Service By

BENGALURU: Reva University in Yelahanka held its first convocation on its 45-acre campus on Thursday in the presence of more than 800 faculty members. The convocation was attended by Governor Vajubhai Vala, Higher Education Minister Basavaraj Rayareddi, and Dr Vijay Bhaskar, an acclaimed computer scientist. The university was established three years ago and the convocation on Thursday was for the first batch of post-graduate students.

Nine students were awarded gold medals for excelling in MTech, MBA, MCom and MA programmes. Dr Vijay Bhaskar stressed on the importance of innovation and incubation of start-ups.

Governor Vajubhai Vala, who spoke in Hindi, said, “Work while you work, and play while you play. Do not focus on looks, hanging out, smoking and alcohol. Remember what Swami Vivekananda said, ‘Arise, awake, and stop not till you reach your goal’.”

Dr P Shyama Raju, Chancellor of Reva University, exhorted his students to lead by example. He wanted corporate social responsibility to move beyond the four walls of a company to reach the society, through empowerment at all levels.