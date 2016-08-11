Home Cities Bengaluru

Fresh faces rake it in

Published: 11th August 2016 04:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2016 04:30 AM   |  A+A-

BENGALURU: The mood was set for Karnataka Premier League’s fifth edition auction. And without disappointing the cricket fraternity, Charu Sharma set the ball rolling in his usual witty way on Wednesday.

All eyes were on Pool A’s top two players in — K L Rahul and Stuart Binny. But while Rahul’s consistency at the international level left him with no buyer, the latter was picked up by Namma Shivamogga for a mere Rs 70,000.

Fresh.jpgDelegates, corporates, media and even lucky winners made their way to the auction, and much to their surprise, Pool B players received more attention than the top ones.

To prove that right and T20’s usual liking for all-rounders, franchises kept on increasing their bids for Jonathan R, Suneel Raju and Vyshak Vijaykumar.

FreshA.jpgWhile Jonathan managed Rs 3,50,000 from Mysuru Warriors, Suneel and Vyshak received Rs 3,35,000 and Rs 3,20,000 respectively from Warriors and Bellary Tuskers. However, one wonders whether it was just a strategy to increase the bid for opponents.

Meanwhile, Hubli Tigers remained the most active participants in the auction but they got most players onboard on a bargain price.

FreshB.jpgAdding to the surprise of the spectators, Anil IG, one of the most consistent bowlers in KSCA leagues, could only manage a price tag of Rs 30,000 from the Tuskers. Former Royal Challengers Bangalore left-arm spinner KP Appanna was bought by Namma Shivamogga for Rs 2,15,000, the highest among spinners.

However, even in the past editions, low-cost players have been more efficient. Anil, with his bowling form in the domestic circuit, has been a good bargain.

It remains to be seen if players with hug price tags can live up to expectations. But undoubtedly, with increasing popularity of the domestic T20 leagues, players are also able to showcase their talent. And many of them have made it to the Indian Premier League and even to the National squad.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
World Cancer Day: Did you know, men can also fall prey to breast cancer?
On song at 90: Meet the Armyman turned bhajan master
Gallery
On 3rd February 2019 evening, a 'surprise visit' by CBI officials to the Kolkata police chief’s residence sparked a face-off between the state police and the central agency. (On the right, CBI officials are seen being forcibly taken to a police station./
Didi VS Modi: Anatomy of a crisis in photos
Braving chilly weather conditions, over 20 million pilgrims took a holy bath at Sangam-- the confluence of sacred river Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati--on the occasion of the main auspicious bathing day of 'Mauni Amavasya' on Monday. (Photo: PTI)
Staggering 1.81 crore people throng to take dip at Sangam on 'Mauni Amavasya'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp