Fresh faces rake it in

BENGALURU: The mood was set for Karnataka Premier League’s fifth edition auction. And without disappointing the cricket fraternity, Charu Sharma set the ball rolling in his usual witty way on Wednesday.

All eyes were on Pool A’s top two players in — K L Rahul and Stuart Binny. But while Rahul’s consistency at the international level left him with no buyer, the latter was picked up by Namma Shivamogga for a mere Rs 70,000.

Delegates, corporates, media and even lucky winners made their way to the auction, and much to their surprise, Pool B players received more attention than the top ones.

To prove that right and T20’s usual liking for all-rounders, franchises kept on increasing their bids for Jonathan R, Suneel Raju and Vyshak Vijaykumar.

While Jonathan managed Rs 3,50,000 from Mysuru Warriors, Suneel and Vyshak received Rs 3,35,000 and Rs 3,20,000 respectively from Warriors and Bellary Tuskers. However, one wonders whether it was just a strategy to increase the bid for opponents.

Meanwhile, Hubli Tigers remained the most active participants in the auction but they got most players onboard on a bargain price.

Adding to the surprise of the spectators, Anil IG, one of the most consistent bowlers in KSCA leagues, could only manage a price tag of Rs 30,000 from the Tuskers. Former Royal Challengers Bangalore left-arm spinner KP Appanna was bought by Namma Shivamogga for Rs 2,15,000, the highest among spinners.

However, even in the past editions, low-cost players have been more efficient. Anil, with his bowling form in the domestic circuit, has been a good bargain.

It remains to be seen if players with hug price tags can live up to expectations. But undoubtedly, with increasing popularity of the domestic T20 leagues, players are also able to showcase their talent. And many of them have made it to the Indian Premier League and even to the National squad.