Metro operator kills self

BENGALURU: A Metro train operator (driver) committed suicide in his room as he was allegedly dejected over being suspended from work here on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Dileep Kumar (28), a native of Jakkanahalli village in Mandya, who was living in the city from past two years.

He was staying in a room with two friends in Dasarahalli. On Saturday night, his roommates returned and knocked the door several times but he did not open it. Assuming that he may be drunk and asleep, they left from there and stayed at a friend’s place.

The incident came to light when his friends returned around 3.30 pm on Sunday and found Dileep hanging from the ceiling fan.

He was immediately rushed to a hospital nearby where doctors declared him brought dead.

Police said, “Three months ago he was suspended after he was found driving the Metro train under the influence of alcohol. As he was under depression he consumed alcohol every day and got addicted to it.”

Peenya police who rushed to the spot have registered a case and investigations are under way.

‘Metro did not suspend him’

DILEEP Kumar, the Metro train operator who allegedly committed suicide on Sunday, was not officially suspended by the BMRCL.

“Dileep Kumar may have suffered from depression,” a highly-placed source said. The source said Kumar was working as a station controller with Metro. “He was shifted to the post of a train operator just two months ago.”

As part of safety measures, every train operator is made to undergo a Breathalyser Test. “It was on one of the initial days after he took over as train operator that the Breathalyser Test revealed high alcohol content in his blood. He was stopped from operating the train on that day,” the source said.

However, just to be sure about the results, BMRCL also sent him to CMH Hospital for another test immediately. “At CMH, the test results were normal.” This could have been due to the time lapse that occurred before reaching the hospital and conducting the tests.

Metro did not suspend him because of the discrepancy between the two results, the official said. However, Kumar stopped showing up for duty as news about the incident spread among his colleagues.

When asked for an official version, Chief Public Relations Officer, BMRCL, U A Vasanth Rao said, “I will gather all the details and get back with an official response tomorrow (Monday).”