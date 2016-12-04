VTU to release first book on Visveswaraya

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The first book by Visveswaraya Technological University Publications will be released on Sunday. VTU, Belagavi, set up it’s own printing and publishing unit (Prasaranga) in January 2016 and the first book from its publications is on Sir M Visveswaraya authored by Dr Kn Venkatakrishna Rao.

The book ‘Shatamaanada Purusha Sir M Visveswaraya’ is in Kannada and will be released at VTU regional office in Bengaluru on Sunday morning. Though VTU had offers to publish many books in the last 10 months, it was waiting for a book related to Sir M Visveswaraya to publish under it’s banner first.