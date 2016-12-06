BENGALURU: On January 26, 2001, when a 2-minute long earthquake jolted through Gujarat injuring nearly 20,000 and killing about 1.7 lakh people, art professor Raghavendra Rao was in Bhuj on a field visit with his students.

His students and friends, in the first floor of the hotel they were staying in, got out in time but Ragahvendra went under the rubble. “I lost consciousness,” says Rao. “My friends spotted my feet and dug me out.”

Rao was buried for four hours, suffered severe head injury and a nerve in his left arm was damaged leaving him partially paralysed. The experience was physically and mentally traumatic and, three years ago, he decided to use art to express and heal from it.

The artist, who is based in Canada, is in the city with his exhibition titled “Mending cracks”. His works are on display at Venkatappa Art Gallery till December 8.

The central themes of the series, a work-in-progress, are disability, trauma and the complex process of recovery. Rao believes that healing happens through interactions with others and sharing experiences of trauma.

Rao says that art offers a “a space for reconciliation, it’s like a therapy”. The artist, after a recent surgery, is also on the road to physical recovery. One of his colleagues Soumitro Sarkar, passed away a year after the earthquake, and Rao suspects that his illness was triggered by the trauma.

One of Raghavendra’s water colours, a still life, has images of hands, broken pots and draws from his memories of the earthquake.

Rao’s installation, called X-ray installation, uses x-ray prints of hands and brains, both his and others’. Over the prints are drawings of various mudras, which he had practised to heal, and all done with bandages.

Art exhibition also has a video installation that intersperses Rao’s recovery process with images from the earthquake. There is a soothing music playing in the background.

The exhibit was earlier displayed in Vancouver, Canada, and the works will be exhibited again under the newly-founded group called South Asia Canada History Association (SACHA).

Rao hopes that his exhibition will get other people to share their difficult experiences and mend their lives along the way. For the artist, this is not just art, but a way of rebuilding his life.