BENGALURU: A 48-year-old woman and her son committed suicide by hanging at their house in Jnanabharathi on Sunday. The police said that their financial troubles made them take the extreme step.

The deceased are Padmavathi and her son Yogananda, (21) residents of Nagarabhavi. Yogananda was married to one Lakshmi Bai, a few years ago. The couple had a one-year-old child.

Police said that the incident took place in the late night, when both Padmavathi and her son were at home, while Lakshmi Bai, along with her kid had gone to her parents house in Yelahanka.

Sriram, father in-law of Yogananda, grew suspicious after Yogananda did not respond to his phone calls even after repeated attempts.

He rushed to their house and knocked at the door. As there was no response they peeped in through the window and saw them hanging to the same ceiling. According to police, Yogananda had borrowed `20 lakh from his relatives and friends for his kid’s treatment, who is suffering from gastrointestinal disease. Unable to repay the debt they both hanged themselves.

A senior police officer said, “No suicide note was found at the spot. However, we are investigating the case to ascertain whether there was any harassment by moneylenders.”