Cyclone Vardah may cause damage in south interior Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Vardah cyclone, which caused considerable damage in parts of Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, is likely to cause some damage in parts of South Interior Karnataka. However, no rainfall is expected on Wednesday.

“After Wednesday, there are chances of some other parts in the region receiving showers,” he said.
Asked if rainfall would be copious enough to increase water levels in the depleted reservoirs of South Interior Karnataka, Gavaskar said, “We are not sure about that.”

According to Indian Meteorological Department, both maximum and minimum temperatures have fluctuated beyond normal levels. For instance, the minimum temperature (19.2 degree Celsius) recorded in Bengaluru on Monday was about four degrees below normal.

Gavaskar said that both maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be stable during thenext two days, owing to the showers.

