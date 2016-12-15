BENGALURU: As many as 41 per cent people, who voiced their opinion in Janaagraha’s ‘My City My Budget’ campaign, demanded that Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) earmark funds for for better roads in its next budget.

The report, compiled by Janaagraha, was submitted to Mayor Padmavathi and BBMP Commissioner Manjunath Prasad on Wednesday. In the campaign, 67,114 opinions from close to 40,000 people were recorded by the team. More than 300 organisations, including Residents’ Welfare Associations were involved.

The report said 41 per cent of people demanded road infrastructure including 23 per cent on footpaths while the remaining 18 percent demanded better roads. While 15 percent of the respondents wanted better health and sanitation, 12 percent chose trees, parks and playgrounds, 9 percent voted for water supply and sewage, 7 per cent each pitched for crime prevention, safety and bus transport. The remaining 9 percent had other demands.

Of the 12,294 respondents who raised concerns on roads, 6,192 opinions were on pothole-free roads. This was expressed by 4,777 people who participated in the campaign. The other major concern was demand for public toilets.

BBMP Commissioner Manjunath Prasad said that on an average, `38,000 crore is spent on Bengaluru by various agencies including BBMP. “Citizen participation should not end in just giving opinions. We want your participation till implementation. We are revamping our website in which each citizen can check every work and make it more transparent,” he said.