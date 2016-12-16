Police taking into custody KAS officer Bheema Nayak from his relative’s house in Kalaburagi on Sunday. Nayak’s personal driver Mohammad was also arrested | (File Photo/EPS)

BENGALURU: The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Friday conducted raids on the premises of five public servants including of L Bheema Nayak, special land acquisition officer, Karnataka Housing Board (KHB). Nayak, according to a suicide note of his driver Ramesh, had allegedly converted about Rs 100 crore for former minister G Janardhan Reddy, post demonetisation.

ACB conducted raids from early morning in the office and residences of four public servants identified as R Shivaramu, executive engineer, PWD, NHAI, K R Circle; Shivalingappa, asst. engineer, Panchayath Raj Engineering, Zilla Panchayath, Kalaburgi; D Narasimha Murthy, range forest officer, Koratagere, Tumkur and H M Shivaprasad, veterinary health officer, Nelamangala Taluk, Bengaluru Rural.

During raid, the officials confiscated incriminating documents in relation to disproportionate assets allegedly possessed by the officials, sources said.

The search to unearth their ill-gotten wealth is still underway, an official said.

It may be noted that the Crime Investigation Department is probing the charges against Nayak, who was arrested after his driver KC Ramesh revealed his irregularities in a suicide note.