BENGALURU: With the fear of losing University Visveswaraya College of Engineering (UVCE), which is its only constituent college, Bangalore University has decided to set up a new engineering college at the Jnana Bharathi campus. It has decided to approach the government for additional funds.

“Though we have already established four engineering departments at Jnana Bharathi, we need to construct a separate engineering block for the college,” said a senior BU official.

UVCE’s Civil and Architecture Departments are at Jnana Bharathi campus, and the Department of Mechanical Engineering, Electronics and Communication, Information Technology and Electrical and Electronics need to be established. “We do not want to shift the existing departments to UVCE. Instead, we will construct a new college which will be called Bangalore University College of Engineering,” said the official.

The varsity’s trifurcation process is currently on and the Higher Education Department is waiting for an expert committee report about the division of the existing property between the three new universities.

BU authorities are also waiting for the report. “At a recent meeting, a majority of the expert committee members said UVCE should be given autonomy as it is celebrating its centenary year. Hence, we lost confidence of retaining UVCE,” said the official.

Meanwhile, BU authorities are planning to start the engineering college from the next academic year itself.

“For the time being, we will start courses in the existing available infrastructure and later shift them to a new building. This matter will be placed before the Academic Council and Syndicate soon,” the official added.