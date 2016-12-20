Cash van driver wasn’t paid salary, say police

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Airport police are still searching for van driver Ceaban Hussain Mazumder, who escaped with cash `20 lakh along with a vehicle belonging to Securevalue India Ltd, an ATM cash handling firm.

Hussain hijacked the vehicle on Saturday and abandoned it near Yamaluru near HSR Layout. The cash box was later found Bellandur.

During investigation, police found that Hussain was not paid his salary after he joined work one and half months ago.

“We are not ruling out the involvement of the complany staff as they were not alert when cash was being filled into ATMs. Hussain was left alone in the vehicle and he took advantage and fled with cash box,” a senior police officer said.

Hussain, who is still at large, had driven away the vehicle from Challaghatta on HAL Airport Road on Saturday.

“Hussain had earlier worked in two private companies in the city before joining Securevalue India Ltd. But he had no previous criminal records in and around the city. We have alerted all police stations across the state and neighbouring states to track him. A special team also will be sent to his native Assam soon to gather more information about him. He is not using a mobile phone since the incident. We are also examining CCTV footage to acertain his movements,”added the officer.