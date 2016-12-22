BENGALURU: A police constable filed a complaint at Indiranagar police station alleging that he and his family members were locked up by a senior officer of the intelligence department in Indiranagar police quarters on Tuesday night.

According to the police, Bachchegowda, who works as a constable in the city police commissioner’s office, has been living in the police quarters with his family for the past one-and-a-half years.

A police source said, “The house that Bacchegowda was living in was allocated to a senior police officer and the department had issued a notice to him to vacate it, a week ago.”

On Tuesday afternoon, Intelligence Department Superintendent of Police Ravi Kumar came to the quarters and asked Bacchegowda to vacate the house. The family members were in the house when Kumar came.

Police sources said that though Bacchegowda asked Ravi for some time, the latter allegedly locked the house from outside and left.

There are 30 houses in Indiranagar police quarters of which 15 are occupied by intelligence department personnel.

KSRP, CAR and other officials are occupants of the other houses.