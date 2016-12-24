BENGALURU: The timings of train services of Namma Metro have been extended for Christmas and New Year. A release said, services will be extended up to 1 am on December 25 and up to 2 am on January 1. Trains will run at a frequency of 30 minutes during the extended service on both the Metro lines.

Vidhana Soudha station will be shut from Dec 26 to Jan 16

One of the entries of the Vidhana Soudha underground Metro station will be closed from December 26 to January 16, 2017 due to passenger amenities works. “Due to increase in passenger traffic, additional escalators are being provided at the station,” said a release. The ‘D’ entrance on the side of Cubbon Park and High Court will be closed for public use, the release added.

Bars, pubs can stay till 2 am for New Year

CITY Police Commissioner N S Megharikh has permitted hotels, bars and restaurants, and recreational clubs coming under the jurisdiction of Bengaluru city to operate till 2 am on the

intervening night on December 31 and January 1 for New Year celebrations.

Following a request from some establishments, the regular timing has been relaxed, but they need to obtain permission from the Excise department to serve liquor beyond the stipulated time. The Police department has asked the establishments to take steps to prevent nuisance during the celebrations and not to play loud music.