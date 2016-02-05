BENGALURU: A section of African students contend that the latest incident involving a Tanzanian girl student was a result of xenophobia and racism. They allege that the state government has, however, tried to paint the assault as an “isolated incident”.

Police authorities though state that the friction between locals and the students was an amalgamation of cultural differences and their behaviour. Attempts have been made in the past to ensure that a cordial relationship exists between students and locals, they said.

Speaking to Express, Sougour Hassan Amanat, president of Federation of International Students Association, Bengaluru, said that though not rampant, discrimination based on colour was a reality in the city. “We cannot say that all people in the city are racist. However, there are instances where African students have suffered racism. Some have complained of people sniggering at them, as they we are inferior because of our colour,” he said.

Following Sunday’s incident, some African students said they have even restricted their movements. “We have also received complaints that cab drivers have denied services to African students following the incident,” he added.

During interactions with students studying in Acharya Institute and Sapthagiri Institute of Medical Sciences & Research Centre, the two institutes close to which the assault occurred, they acknowledged that the residents of the locality were racist.

“They find every opportunity to pick on us, by using derogatory terms to describe us. Such situation is only prevalent in some pockets of the city. One can observe it while walking on the road or at some restaurants where the discomfort of people around us is very apparent,” a student who did not wish to be quoted said.

Bosco Kaweesi, legal adviser of All African Students Union, said that it was difficult to ascertain whether racism was prevalent in the city, as interpretations of the word were different.

Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime), P Harishekaran said that such incidents were due to cultural differences between the locals and African students. “Following reports of such incidents, city police have coordinated with the students and most of their grievances are addressed immediately. Associations of students from different countries are already operational,” he said.