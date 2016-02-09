BENGALURU: While many on popular dating apps are looking more than just hook-ups, City Express suggests smart ways of meeting interesting people and having fun conversations.

Whisper Your Thoughts

Secret, the app, shutting down might have left many disappointed. But you can continue sharing what’s on your mind anonymously by getting on Whisper. Browse through categories on the Android/iPhone app -- My School, Nearby, Latest, Popular. Some might make you laugh out loud, while others might make you want to reply or start a chat. Who knows, you might end up finding someone you want to meet.

Meet Up, Form a Club

The popular website (www.meetup.com) now has a mobile app version. Several communities, including the Bangalore Storytelling Society, started out on Meetup. The app enables users to find people with similar interests online and then set a date to meet. The app uses GPS to recommend existing special-interest groups close to you.

Rate Your Date

A UK-based dating app allows women to evaluate male users they have met on based on appearance, sense of humour and other aspects. Lulu allows women to register with their phone numbers and view men from their phone contact list. Only women can initiate contact and post reviews anonymously. While popularly hailed as a ‘feminist app’, the app has also been criticised for objectifying men and enforcing negative stereotypes.

For the Differently-abled

The app Lovability helps differently-abled users across the world find soulmates. Users have to fill in details about their disability, including medication, possibility of cure and level of independence. You can chat to learn more about others who interest you. Another app, Disabled Dating, allows users to connect, meet, chat and flirt.

Find, Meet, Woo

People who’ve been on dating apps often complain about them being superficial. Woo has its users answer questions about their personalities before suggesting possible matches. The app’s Tag Search feature lets you look for people using criteria most important to you.